VIP culture should be curbed to pay attention to masses: LoP Rahul on Maha Kumbh tragedy

New Delhi, Jan 29: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his deep condolences following the tragic stampede that occurred during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, which left many people injured, several of them critically.

He also called for urgent reforms to curb the VIP culture and improve arrangements for common devotees. Taking to social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi shared his grief and concerns over the incident, stating, “The news of several people being killed and many being injured due to the stampede at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.” He further emphasised the need for better management at large religious gatherings, blaming mismanagement and the focus on VIP movements for contributing to the tragedy. He wrote, “Mismanagement, mismanagement, and administration’s special focus on VIP movement instead of common devotees are responsible for this tragic incident.” The LoP noted that while the stampede had already occurred, there was still ample time left for more important bathing rituals, or Maha Snans, at the Maha Kumbh. Rahul Gandhi urged the government to take immediate action to prevent further incidents, adding, “There is still a lot of time left for the Maha Kumbh, many more Maha Snans are to take place. The government should improve the system to prevent a tragic incident like today from happening again.” “VIP culture should be curbed and the government should make better arrangements to meet the needs of common devotees,” he stressed. He also appealed to Congress workers and leaders, requesting them to extend their support to the affected families, offering help and solidarity in this tragic time. According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stamped and injured many, some of them critically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede incident in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and offered condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said the local administration was engaged in helping the victims in every possible way and he was constantly in touch with the state government. “The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government,” said PM Modi in the post (in Hindi). Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said some devotees had been critically injured in the stampede and are being treated in hospitals. He said the situation in Maha Kumbh was now under control. He also urged the people not to pay attention to the rumours.

He said that around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj and there is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. He said that around three crore people have taken a holy dip as of 8.30 a.m. The CM said this while speaking to the media in Lucknow even as the high-level meeting of top officials at his residence was ongoing. He expressed grief over the stampede in the Maha Kumbh Mela and said all assistance was being provided and the administration was alert. Giving details about the stampede, CM Yogi said the situation happened at 2 a.m. as devotees rushed to the Sangam nose and the barricades broke due to a massive crowd. The CM said, “A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in.” CM Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation four times till now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation, he said. “The situation in Prayagraj is under control but the crowd size remains massive. The saints of different Akhaaras have said that devotees should take the holy dip first and once crowds reduce Akharas will proceed for the holy dip,” the CM said. CM Yogi once again appealed to the devotees not to pay attention to the rumours and to visit other ghats. “There are large crowds at Sangam Nose, Nag Vasuki Marg and Sangam Marg. I appeal to the devotees to not pay attention to any rumours. Ghats have been made in the entire Kumbh area, devotees don’t need to move towards Sangam nose only. Devotees should take holy dip at the ghats nearest to them.” arly in the day.