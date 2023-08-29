FIDC Announces Appointment of Umesh Revankar as New Chairman

Assumes Chairmanship for a 2-year Term Commencing 23rd August, 2023

Mumbai, Aug 29: The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), the representative body of asset and loan financing of the NBFCs in India, has appointed Umesh Revankar as its new Chairman. The managing committee elected Revankar unanimously in a meeting convened in Mumbai. He currently holds the position of Executive Vice Chairman for Shriram Finance Ltd., and brings with him decades of experience and expertise in the financial services industry.

Umesh Revankar, the newly elected Chairman of FIDC, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity. He stated, “It’s an honor to assume the role of Chairman at FIDC, an organization that plays a crucial role in shaping the financial services landscape of our country. I look forward to partnering with members and the community and contribute to the industry’s growth and development during my tenure. FIDC’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation is something I deeply resonate with.”

With an illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, Revankar has a distinguished career in the financial services industry. Joining as an executive trainee with Shriram Group in 1987, he has risen through the ranks, assuming various responsibilities and key leadership roles in business operations. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in making Shriram Transport Finance Co. the largest commercial vehicle financer in India. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in finance from Mangalore University and has also attended an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

In addition to his contributions to Shriram Finance Ltd., Revankar serves as a Director for several companies within the Shriram Group, including Shriram Automall India Ltd., Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd., and Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Now, with his election as Chairman of FIDC, Revankar is poised to lead the organization into a new era of growth and innovation. Assuming the chairmanship for a two-year term commencing on 23rd August, 2023, he brings a strong vision and a deep understanding of the financial services landscape to the role. Under the dynamic leadership of Revankar, FIDC is poised to spearhead growth and foster innovation within the organization.

Further, to strengthen Revankar’s hands, Kamlesh Gandhi, CMD of MAS Financial Services Ltd., and Mr. K V Srinivasan, C E O and WTD, Profectus Capital Pvt. Ltd. will act as the Co-chairmen of FIDC.