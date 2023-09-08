Jio Platforms Teams with NVIDIA to Bring State-of-the-Art AI Cloud Infrastructure to India

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Sept 8: Jio Platforms Limited today announced plans to build a state-of-the-art cloud-based AI compute infrastructure to accelerate India’s position as a growing force in artificial intelligence, in collaboration with NVIDIA.

The new AI cloud infrastructure will enable researchers, developers, startups, scientists, AI practitioners and others across India to access accelerated computing and high-speed, secure cloud networking to run workloads safely and with extreme energy efficiency.

The new infrastructure will greatly speed up a wide range of India’s key initiatives and AI projects, including AI chatbots, drug discovery, climate research and more.

As part of the collaboration, NVIDIA will provide Jio with end-to-end AI supercomputer technologies including CPU, GPU, networking, and AI operating systems and frameworks for building the most advanced AI models. Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement and access.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said on the partnership, “As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march. I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together.”

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “At Jio, we are committed to fuelling India’s technological renaissance by democratizing access to cutting-edge technologies. Our collaboration with NVIDIA is a significant step in this direction. Together, we will develop an advanced AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable, and are deeply relevant to India’s unique opportunities. This state-of-the- art platform will be a catalyst in accelerating AI-driven innovations across sectors, from healthcare and education to enterprise solutions. Our vision is to make AI accessible to researchers, start-ups, and enterprises across the nation, thereby accelerating India’s journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse.”

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance to build state-of-the-art AI supercomputers in India,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India.”