MICA ANNOUNCES TRANSITION

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 8: MICA Ahmedabad on Friday announced a transition of its leadership as Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta will mark the completion of a seven-year term as President & Director, and Distinguished Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in 2024. MICA’s Governing Council will soon initiate a global search for his successor.

In a statement, Dr. Tridip Suhrud, Chairman of MICA’s Governing Council, said, “On May 31, 2024, Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta will mark the completion of a seven-year term as the President, Director, and Distinguished Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at MICA. At that time, he will step down from his position. The Governing Council of MICA is set to initiate a global search for his successor. It aims to conclude this process in a timely manner, ensuring a seamless transition and handover.

Throughout Dr. Mehta’s tenure, MICA has achieved unprecedented milestones. The institution has ascended to new heights, establishing itself as a major powerhouse in Research. It proudly ranks among the top five institutions in the country in terms of research output featured in leading global management journals. The esteemed faculty at MICA have won the country’s top awards in Research and Teaching. MICA’s students have won many of the major national Business School competitions.”

Dr. Suhrud further added, “Under Dr. Mehta’s visionary leadership, MICA’s endowment has more than doubled, bolstering its financial strength and stability. The institution has successfully founded several new centers of excellence. Additionally, MICA has diligently cultivated a robust network of global partnerships, fortifying its international standing and reach.

As Dr. Mehta’s tenure draws to a close, MICA stands as a testament to his exceptional leadership and dedication. The institution’s growth trajectory and accomplishments reflect his unwavering commitment to fostering all-round excellence. The Governing Council of MICA wishes him well on his future academic journey.”