‘Jawan’ breaches Rs 500-crore mark worldwide; on track to best ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Pathaan’

Mumbai, Sep 11 : ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, has breached the Rs 500-crore mark in box-office collections worldwide. It now is the third most successful Bollywood film to be released this year after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Gadar 2’

Released on September 7, ‘Jawan’ till date has notched up a gross earning (that is, including 18 per cent GST) of Rs 343.8 crore in India and another Rs 177 crore worldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk.com. That adds up to a worldwide collection of Rs 520.80 crore.

Currently, discounting the Monday figures, the India collections of the film stand at Rs 342.50 crores and overseas at Rs 170 crore taking the total collections to Rs 512.50 crores.

The film was released on September 7 and capitalised on its massive hype as it opened to a humongous Rs 75 crores net in India, worldwide it grossed over Rs 150 crores on Day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Friday, the film witnessed a 29.03 per cent drop in its collections as it earned Rs 53.23 crores net in India (all languages). However, things weekend put the film on a linear curve as the film raked in Rs 77.83 crores net and Rs 80.5 crores net on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The weekend gave a huge boost to the film’s collections with additional collections coming in from the national capital (which accounts for 7-8 per cent of national collections) due to the G20 shutdown as people flocked to theatres in the view of closure of shopping and food establishments.

‘Jawan’ in getting some competition from the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ but with the latter having almost exhausted its theatrical run and no major Bollywood releases in the next two week, ‘Jawan’ looks to extend its stronghold on the box-office making SRK, the King in truest sense of the word.