Un-match-able fun: Uber Camper to save the day for Ind Vs. Pak cricket fans

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Oct 4: Introducing the Uber Camper – a limited-edition service for the most anticipated cricket match that will provide fans with an opportunity to seal their spot for a memorable and exciting stay for FREE! Uber has a special surprise for cricket fans gearing up for the epic cricket battle between India and Pakistan as part of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14.

After the crazy rush to get match tickets for the most anticipated clash is over, the focus has shifted to finding stay options in the host city Ahmedabad as hotels in the city are all sold out. As the d-day draws closer, many cricket lovers have been scrambling to find stay options for the match weekend and are exploring choices ranging from makeshift bread-and-breakfast places at sky-high prices to reportedly booking hospital beds.

Uber’s unmatchable offering is designed to beat the hotel booking blues while bringing unadulterated joy and hassle free experience of the iconic match on the cards.

The Uber Camper Contest:

To win a stay in Uber Camper – Uber has launched a social media contest from October 4-October 7 where cricket fans have to post their pictures holding a placard with details on how they plan to support Team India. They can tag their squad – up to 3 friends or family members who are also joining them for the India Vs. Pakistan match in Ahmedabad- and tag @UberIndia. From the entries received, Uber will announce select lucky winners on October 8. Each winner will get an option to reserve their exclusive #UberCamper from the Uber app itself and have all their stay worries clean-bowled!

The #UberCamper, a memorable and exciting stay-on-wheels, will be stationed near the match venue so the fans can focus on the big day at hand.

Ameya Velankar, Head of Marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said, “There isn’t a bigger cricketing moment in the subcontinent than an India-Pakistan clash and at Uber we want to show up for the fans who are going to great lengths to support their teams. As #IndiaKiRide, we are thrilled to bring #UberCamper to Ahmedabad so that passionate Team India fans can focus on cheering for their teams while parking their accommodation worries with us. We can’t wait to welcome cricket-lovers aboard the #UberCamper for a memorable ride.”

The contest winners will be able to reserve an #UberCamper from October 13-October 15 and each #UberCamper has a capacity of up to 4 people which the winner can decide to bring along.

Important to note: Having a valid and confirmed match ticket for the India Vs. Pakistan match is a prerequisite to participate in the contest. A winner can have upto 3 friends or family members stay with him/her in the Uber Camper – these members should also hold a match ticket If a contest winner is travelling alone for the match or has lesser than 3 people accompanying him, he/she CANNOT share the stay with others or transfer the stay or sell the stay to someone else The social media contest will run from 9:00 am on 4th October 2023 to 11:59 pm on 7th October 2023 The number of Uber Campers are limited – from the received entries, Uber will announce winners on 8th October 2023