Veteran satirist, journalist, humourist V. Gangadhar passes away at 85

Pune, Oct 10 : V. Gangadhar, renowned satirist, journalist, humourist and teacher, passed away in his sleep at his residence here on Monday night, a close family friend said on Tuesday.

He was 85 and is survived by his wife Roopa and their two daughters.

Gangadhar started his career in the 1960s with a mill in Ahmedabad before shifting gears to media, journalism and writing.

Over the years, he worked with The Times of India, Indian Express, The Hindu, The Sunday Observer, Blitz, Sunday, The Daily and also as an editor with the Reader’s Digest magazine.

A popular teacher, Gangadhar taught journalism at the Bombay College of Journalism and other institutions, delivered lectures and also wrote humorous or satirical pieces for various top-notch Indian and foreign publications in his long media career.

Formerly living in Mumbai, he had shifted with his family to Pune a few years ago, said a friend.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Gangadhar with many of his colleagues, friends, media personalities and his former students posting messages and cherished memories of their association with him.