ICICI Lombard launches an industry first AI-Powered digital campaign

‘Claim Your Calm’ campaign aims to promote mental wellbeing

Mumbai, Nov 6: ICICI Lombard, India’s leading private general insurance company, has launched a groundbreaking AI-powered digital campaign titled ‘Claim Your Calm’ to promote mental well-being. In a pioneering move for the industry, the campaign, which includes three captivating films, has been entirely scripted, edited, and produced by Artificial Intelligence.

In India, nearly half of all health expenses are directly paid by patients, creating an additional financial burden, especially during emotionally and physically stressful times such as when a loved one is hospitalized. ‘Claim Your Calm’ serves as a beacon of reassurance, addressing the societal concern of financial anxieties emerging out of inflationary healthcare costs, leading to mental distress. The campaign highlights how adequate insurance coverage acts as a safety net, alleviating financial worries during challenging periods.

Drawing parallels between insurance and financial security, akin to how meditation nurtures mental well-being, ICICI Lombard has created a unique audio-visual experience. The films on health, motor & travel transport viewers to a state of mental peace and comfort, depicting insurance as a means to achieve both financial and mental tranquility. Additionally, this innovative campaign, a first in the industry, showcases ICICI Lombard’s commitment to innovation. AI tools and platforms such as Midjourney were instrumental in intricate aspects like scripting, voicing, and visualization.

Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communication & CSR at ICICI Lombard, said, “Reports suggest that healthcare costs being inflationary in nature has pushed about 10% of all Indian households below the poverty line every year. This predicament pushes lakhs of Indians in depression and a state of mental anxiety, with family members being compelled to sell their assets, jewellery and even take huge loans. Insurance emerges as a solace in such situations, offering protection and peace of mind. The campaign aims to create behavioral changes in the underpenetrated Indian market, emphasizing the synergy between ‘protection through Insurance’ and a ‘tranquil state of mind. We are especially excited about the industry first innovative AI aspect of the films in a guided meditation style and underlines our commitment to creativity and differentiated communication.”

Kapoor also highlighted ICICI Lombard’s continuous efforts in this direction, mentioning the IL TakeCare app, which offers resources for well-being and wellness. The app provides features such as FaceScan for tracking health vitals, 24×7 access to medical practitioners, pharmacy services, water reminders, step-up challenges, ambulance services, and more. This platform is an expansion of ICICI Lombard’s continuum of care and stands for well-being and protection, emphasizing a holistic approach beyond transactional interactions for buying, renewing, and claiming settlements.