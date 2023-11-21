Gujarat declares Ghol fish as state fish at Global Fisheries Conference

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 : Gujarat government on Tuesday announced the marine Ghol fish as the state fish at the inaugural Global Fisheries Conference India 2023.

The announcement was made by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the event held at the Gujarat Science City, with Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala in attendance.

The conference saw participation from over 210 national and international exhibitors, encompassing a diverse range from startups to established fisheries associations and processing industries.

The gathering provided a unique platform for various enterprises, including small-medium fisheries enterprises, to showcase their products and innovations in the fisheries sector.

The Ghol fish, also known globally as the Black Spotted Croaker, is a sought-after delicacy and prized for its medicinal properties. It is a crucial export commodity from Gujarat, particularly its fish bladder.

Rupala, addressing the media, highlighted the significance of this declaration, emphasising that it will aid in conservation efforts and raise awareness about the Ghol fish, which thrives in the Indo-Pacific region from the Persian Gulf to the Pacific Ocean.

“It is a proud moment that Gujarat gets to host such an important event. It is also a proud moment for our Ghol fish!” he said.

The conference also saw international participation, with delegates from more than 10 countries, including France, Norway, Australia, Russia, Brazil, Greece, Spain, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe.