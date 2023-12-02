 ‘Maple 99 Food County’ to be the new destination as Gift City Entertainment Centre for 2024 and beyond

Catering to the taste buds of food lovers desiring to have national and international cuisines ‘Maple99 Food County’ at Gift City, Gandhinagar

Indian and international cuisines including South Indian, Gujarati, Punjabi, Continental, Mexican, Chinese and more cuisines to suit your breakfast, lunch, hi tea and dinner choices to be launched soon at Maple99 Food County

Detox Zone, Kids Zone, Corporate Zone are other attractions for the ‘Giftizens’

Gandhinagar, Dec 2: As the 2023 folds itself to give way to 2024, ‘Maple99 Food County’ is set to become evident, very much inside the Gift City of Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Soon to be inaugurated, Maple99 Food County is indeed going to be the new venue offering Indian and international cuisines including South Indian, Gujarati, Punjabi, Continental, Mexican, Chinese and more cuisines to suit your breakfast, lunch, hi tea and dinner choices.

The acclaimed hospitality group Maple99 with a proven track record of success in Ahmedabad, is set to redefine the culinary landscape with the grand opening of Maple99 Food County, an international food park nestled in the vibrant heart of Gift City. It will be inaugurated by 31st December, 2023.

Spread on 2000 square meter Maple 99 Food County boasts a spectacular array of 22 stalls, each exclusively housing original company outlets to ensure an unwavering commitment to taste and quality. Culinary connoisseurs can anticipate an unparalleled gastronomic journey through a diverse range of unique, international, and authentic cuisines, all crafted with an International-grade taste that caters to the most discerning palates. Well trained chef will bestow their best of creations that Gandhinagar would’ve rarely witnessed at such a public scale.

Tushar Patel and Tejas Patel, promoters of the group shared their excitement at a press meet on Saturday, as they said “Our international-grade cuisines and diverse amenities aim to create a space where Gift City’s vibrant community can savor global flavors and enjoy unparalleled moments of leisure and business.”

Tushar Patel insists “The ‘Go International’ theme guides us; we want to bring the world to Gift City, offering a taste of global cuisine and a haven for relaxation and creativity. This food park is a culmination of our passion for hospitality and dedication to exceeding expectations.”

Strategically situated in Gift City, India’s first operational greenfield smart city and international financial services center, Maple 99 Food County takes pride in offering a unique experience to the well-educated, dynamic, and smart individuals that frequent this central business district. A haven for both leisure and business, Maple 99 Food County seeks to provide a relaxing atmosphere where visitors can detox and revel in an array of international amenities.

To start wit, which is in all likelihood with a bang and bonanza on the New Year eve, the food destination will offer vegetarian food, but, according to Tejas Patel, soon they will introduce an additional junction of non-vegetarian delicacies too at the venue.

The food park isn’t just about exceptional food; it’s a holistic experience. Maple 99 Food County introduces a host of amenities that redefine the concept of a culinary destination:

Hybrid Arena: A Business Oasis-The Hybrid Arena at Maple 99 Food County is a sophisticated fusion of corporate ethos and luxurious comfort. Imagine a space where business discussions seamlessly intertwine with sumptuous cuisine, creating an atmosphere that harmonizes professional values with the pleasure of exquisite dining. This innovative concept redefines the traditional dining experience, catering to the needs of the discerning corporate clientele seeking a blend of work and leisure. The place will be decked up with stationery materials, equipment and all technology that a contemporary corporate professional needs for a seamless professional experience.

Game Haven: Where Play Meets Palate-At Game Haven, Maple 99 Food County invites guests to embark on an adventure where board games and delectable cuisine unite for the ultimate in fun and entertainment. Picture a vibrant space where the clinking of game pieces harmonizes with the joyous laughter of food enthusiasts, creating an atmosphere that transcends the ordinary dining experience. It’s a haven for those seeking not only exceptional flavors but also a lively and interactive setting that adds a playful twist to their culinary journey.

Creativity Spot: A Canvas of Inspiration- The Creativity Spot is more than just a corner; it’s an oasis where artistic inspiration converges with incredible food, forming an ambiance of boundless creativity. Patrons will experience a sensory journey where the culinary arts intertwine with visual and auditory stimuli, fostering an environment that inspires imagination and innovation. Maple 99 Food County aims to be a hub where creativity flourishes, offering a unique space for individuals to explore their artistic inclinations while indulging in exceptional gastronomy.

Reading Corner: Culinary and Literary Delights- A sanctuary for both book lovers and food enthusiasts alike, the Reading Corner at Maple 99 Food County is where irresistible food meets page-turning titles. Picture a cozy space adorned with shelves of captivating and inspiring books, where patrons can savor delectable dishes while engrossed in the world of motivating literature. It’s an intimate retreat for those seeking a moment of solitude, combining the pleasures of gastronomy and literature in a setting that transcends the ordinary dining experience.

Chill Lounge: Serenity in Harmony- The Chill Lounge is more than just an inviting space; it’s a haven where comfort food, plush seating, and happy house plants coexist in perfect harmony. Guests can unwind in a relaxed atmosphere, surrounded by greenery and plush furnishings, indulging in a culinary journey that goes beyond the plate. The Chill Lounge at Maple 99 Food County is designed for those seeking serenity amidst the bustling energy of Gift City, providing a tranquil retreat for moments of leisure and culinary delight.

Aerial Ambiance: Dining in Elevation- Elevate your dining experience at Maple 99 Food County’s Aerial Ambiance, where culinary excellence unfolds against the breathtaking backdrop of Gift City’s international skyline. This unique concept allows patrons to savor delectable dishes while enjoying panoramic views, creating an unparalleled setting for memorable moments. Whether it’s a romantic dinner or a celebratory gathering, Aerial Ambiance offers a dining experience that goes beyond the ordinary, providing a feast for the senses amidst the stunning architecture of Gift City.

Kids Zone: Unleashing Joyful Play- Maple 99 Food County recognizes the importance of family moments and introduces the Kids Zone, a vibrant space where laughter echoes. Imagine a playground with swings, slides, and outdoor activities, offering a world beyond smartphones. This area ensures children revel in the joy of physical play, fostering creativity. Parents can dine with peace of mind, knowing their little ones are engaged in wholesome activities. The Kids Zone adds an extra dimension to Maple 99 Food County, transforming it into a destination that caters to every family member, creating lasting memories.

On this occasion, Nisarg Acharya, Head Corporate Communications, Gift City welcomed the arrival and ideas of Maple99 Food County as a pleasant addition to the ambience of Gift City. He observed that there were eating places at the Gift city but scattered at places. However, with the advent of Maple99 Food County offering variety of food at one place along with other attractions is all set to attract the corporate clusters of Gift City and all those who love to visit the Gift City, Gandhinagar.

Maple 99 Food County envisions itself as a thriving hub for families seeking a delightful hangout and professionals desiring a sophisticated venue for business meetings. The food park encapsulates a vibrant and exciting zone for the people of Gandhinagar, particularly the Gift City residents.

With its grand opening on the horizon, Maple 99 Food County invites you to embark on a culinary journey that transcends borders, a celebration of diverse tastes and global experiences.