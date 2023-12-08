RRR hails “Hum taiyyar hai!” through the platform of National Coastal Security Conclave – SAMUNDRARAKSHAN 2023

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Rashtriya Raksha University through its School of Integrated Coastal and maritime Security Studies (SICMSS) in collaboration with National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP), is jointly organizing the “National Coastal Security Conclave – SAMUNDRARAKSHAN 2023” aiming to discuss the contemporary issues, trends and the Indian armed forces perspectives, generating cohesion, awareness and sharing of best practices among all the coastal security agencies. The event witnessed the presence of 150+ armed forces personnel from Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force, Marine Police of all the Coastal States and Union Territories of India.

Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel emphasized the importance of coastal security of India and defined the term of “Coastal Security” through the conclave. The term “Coastal security refers to the policy of government of a nation with access to territorial sea, specific to that nation, in relation to its interfacial marine environment. Where the interfacial marine environment that includes the land domain identified as the coast by the government for suppression of unlawful activities, protection and preservation of marine environment, and prevention and control of marine pollution and any other incidents associated with any of the terrains of national security, that could breach and induce domain stress, including disasters in other than war situation.” The Vice Chancellor further provided insights on the recent development in the domain of coastal security through various government strategic initiatives, regional and national level sea exercises, HADR operations, technological advancements and policy making in the domain of coastal security.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command (Chief Guest) applauded Prof. Patel for making strides in the domain of coastal and maritime security, envisioning this Multi-agency National Coastal Security Conclave – 2023 “SAMUNDRARAKSHAN”. Through the platform shared the vision and mission of “Hum Taiyyar Hai”. Vice Admiral provided critical overview and development in the domain of coastal security with Indian Navy taking lead, ensuring safety and security of the nation. Promoting and safeguarding the coastlines of the nation along with the Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, State Marine Police and other stakeholders. The recent HADR operation, operation Kaveri undertaken by the Indian Navy, in the event of Biparjoy cyclone and various other climate considerations. The key policy-oriented initiatives of Coastal Security Scheme (CSS), creation of NCSMCS, the formation of National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC) and various other undertaken by the Department of Border Management under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India along with the indigenization and advancement in the field of technology.

Sushil Goswami highlighted the initiative undertaken by the School of Integrated Coastal and Maritime Security Studies (SICMSS), Rashtriya Raksha University. The development and successful implementation of Gujarat Marine Police Training Model which it envisions to implement throughout the coastal states of India. Conducting research, education and training specifically in the domain of coastal and maritime security law in partnership with national training agencies as National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) Okha. He advanced a note of gratitude to the Chief Guest- Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi, Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area and to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel for always being a guiding light and support.