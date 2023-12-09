Adani Energy Solutions Limited Announces Leadership Changes to Support Enhanced Growth of Adani Infrastructure Business

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Adani portfolio of companies, a global integrated infrastructure conglomerate, today announced that Bimal Dayal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transmission business, and key managerial personnel of Adani Energy Solutions Limited, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Adani Infrastructure India Limited. He will oversee the implementation of the enormous pipeline of infrastructure projects in thermal, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

The current management team of Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), led by Anil Sardana, Managing Director, and Kandarp Patel, who has been given charge of all verticals of AESL, will drive the ambitious growth of Transmission, Distribution and smart meter segments. This movement has been duly approved by the board of directors of AESL.

With this executive-level transition, the Adani portfolio of companies have taken yet another significant step towards strengthening their resolve to grow the infrastructure business at an aggressive rate of over 15% per annum. The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over Rs. 7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India. Adani Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of the Group, has successfully developed assets spanning ports, airports, solar manufacturing, roads, metros and rails, defense and aerospace, and data centers.

These strategic leadership changes reflect Adani portfolio of companies’ commitment to continuous improvement and growth across its diversified portfolio. AESL and Adani Infrastructure, with their successful track record of completed projects, are ideally positioned to make substantial contributions to the global energy and infrastructure sectors.