4th Setu Media Awards recognise the outstanding contribution of Media & PR fraternity

BILKULONLINE bags the ‘Best English News Portal’ Setu Media Award

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 1: It is rightly said that “Media is not just about information; it’s about creating an experience for the audience. It has the power to shape opinions, influence attitudes, and drive societal change”.

Setu Media Management of Ahmedabad has set a high goal in recognising the efforts and excellence of media fraternity as a whole. Hence, it introduced ‘Setu Media Awards’ concept for past four years.

The 4th edition of Setu Media Awards was held at AMA Ahmedabad on Saturday. It was attended by journalists and PR (public relations) personalities of repute.

Setu Media Management Private Limited is a reputed public relations firm of Gujarat catering to the PR services of media from across the country.

In its endeavour to felicitate and recognise the distinct work of the journalists and media persons and PR professionals, Setu Media this year organised its 4th edition of ‘Setu Media Awards’. As many as 24 awards were bestowed on this occasion.

Unmesh Dixit, Executive Director of AMA, RJ Payal, Head of Programming of Radio World and Top FM, Dhaval Shah, Director of V-Care Group, Rahul Srivastav, Director of 369 Media Convergence and Pankaj Khatri, Director of Karisma Creation presented the awards.

It should be noted that Setu Media has been conducting a unique initiative of honoring the media fraternity including its employees with awards for the last 4 years before the beginning of the New Year. When contacted, Rajesh Hingu, Director of Setu Media observed, “Through this kind of organization, our aim is to reward and recognise the distinct contribution of media by the media persons and public relation professionals. We wish to applaud and appreciate the tireless efforts they carry out against all odds and stretch themselves beyond fixed-time frame work style. We also choose to pay gratitude and appreciate the clients with whom we are closely associated and supported. I congratulate all those who have received awards on this occasion and wish them a Happy New Year.”

List of Awardees

1.Excellence in Regional Media Coordination – Manojsingh Rajput

2.Excellence in PR & Media Coordination – Mihir Pujara

3.Excellence in Daily News Monitoring – Vipul Panchal

4. Excellence in PR & Content Development – Rikti Panchal

5. Excellence in Business Development & Client Coordination – Krishna Trivedi

6. Excellence in National PR & Client Servicing – Saurav Chakraborty

7. Excellence in Finance – Mittal Darji

8. Excellence in Event Photography & Videography – Swapnil Bhavsar

9. Best Office – Ramila Rana

10. Excellence in Client Coordination – Sachin Kothari

11. Excellence in Human Resource – Varsha Hingu

12. Best PRO – Celebrity Management – Darshan Budhrani

13. Best Casting Director (Entertainment Industry) – Avani Soni

14. Best English News Portal – BILKULONLINE.COM

15. Best Gujarati News Portal – WESTERNTIMESNEWS.IN

16. Best Regional Web News channel – Media Revolution

17. Best Regional Evening Publication in Ahmedabad – Suryakal

18. Best Video Reporter in Electronic Media – Jaysukh Siyani

19. Best Columnist (Entertainment) – Parth Dave

20. Best Columnist (Entertainment) – Medha Pandya Bhatt

21. Best Social Media Content Creator – Chanchupaat

22. Best Agency in Marketing & Innovation (Entertainment Industry) – Pulse Innovation

23. Food Startup of the Year – Vyndo

24. Best Entertainment influencer (Gujarati Cinema) – FilmyFox / RJ Payal Rathod

Nirav Shah was the Master of Ceremony of the event while Vote of Thanks was presented by Krishna Trivedi.