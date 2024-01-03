Karan Adani is the new MD of APSEZ

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 3: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest ports and logistics company, has elevated CEO Karan Adani to the role of Managing Director, a position which was held by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. Gautam Adani is re-designated as ‘Executive Chairman’ of APSEZ, one of the fastest-growing integrated transport utilities in the world.

Under the leadership of Karan Adani in his term as CEO, APSEZ has experienced a period of remarkable growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development. Beginning his career with the Adani Group in 2009 at Mundra Port, he took over as CEO in 2016, after which the APSEZ portfolio rapidly expanded with the addition of four ports and terminals in India, one in Sri Lanka and one in Israel. Following a series of strategic expansions and partnerships, APSEZ has become India’s fastest growing and largest private sector port developer and operator, with a spread of 14 ports along India’s coastline and two ports outside India. Along with its subsidiary, Adani Logistics Ltd, APSEZ is also the largest and most diversified private rail operator in India, with a considerable share in both logistics and the harbour & dredging business.

APSEZ’s board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, the former global Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

“We are delighted to welcome Gupta as the new CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd,” said Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ. “His appointment is a strategic move to strengthen our global leadership position in the port sector. We are confident that his expertise, leadership skills and global exposure will drive exceptional growth and foster new international partnerships aligned with the Adani Group’s vision for expansion and innovation.”

Ashwani Gupta has a notable track record in fostering key partnerships worldwide, and brings nearly three decades of experience across the automotive, retail and manufacturing sectors. A globally recognized leader who has led customer solutions through electrification, autonomous driving and digital transformation technologies, he has been at the forefront of industry sustainability, innovation and change, focusing on energy transition and customer centricity.