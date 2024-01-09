Metrobit Foundation to organise exhibition of products that the disabled make

Witness and buy from 80 stalls that will come up at Vastrapur Haat from Jan 15 to 21

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 9: Metrobit Foundation has organised an exhibition exclusively for Divyangs at Vastrapur Hat, Ahmedabad from 15th to 21st January 2024, The fair will have more than 80 stalls of disabled people living in different cities across the country. The exhibition will have attractions like inspirational talks by the disabled, knowledge sharing workshops, community cooperation,products like art and craft and food preparations etc.

This Divyang exhibition is being organized for the first time in the city by Alpesh Gevaria and his wife Rakshaben Gevaria of Metrobit Foundation. In this fair, there will be more than 80 stalls of disabled people living in different cities of Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and other states of the country like Jammu, Cuttack, Hyderabad, Mumbai. The main objective of the exhibition is to bring the products made by disabled people living in different cities on one platform to strengthen their economic viability and become self-sustainable. The exhibition will have art and craft, as well as food stalls. Some of the disabled are participating in this exhibition who have also received awards for their arts and crafts at the state level.

Speaking to the media , Alpesh Gevariya said that only disabled people are participating in this Divyang Mela. They have not been charged any rent for the stalls. Only Divyangs will display and sell their items in this fair. Through this platform they will be able to easily connect with every section of the society and they will get a huge market for their products.