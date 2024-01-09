PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, marking the beginning of his two-day visit to the state for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related events.

The Trade Show, recognised as one of the world’s most significant, brings together many industries and business sectors under a single roof. Prime Minister Modi will lead a roadshow in Ahmedabad in the evening.

The Trade Show features products from diverse sectors, such as e-mobility, startups, MSMEs, the blue economy, green energy, and smart infrastructure, all showcasing state-of-the-art technology and innovations.

Reflecting the global interest, the Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, expressed excitement over the participation of 70 Japanese companies focusing on semiconductors and green growth industries. Similarly, the Thai envoy to India, Pattarat Hongtong, noted the active involvement of Thailand with an exhibition showcasing the success of Thai investments in India.

Set to continue its legacy, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated in 2003 under Modi’s chief ministership, enters its 10th edition this year, running from January 10 to 12. Celebrating ’20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat’, the summit’s theme, ‘Gateway to the Future’, focuses on futuristic opportunities and partnerships.

On January 10, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The event will then see him engaging with CEOs of leading global corporations, followed by his visit to GIFT City, where he will interact with key players in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

This year’s summit has garnered international attention as 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations are participating. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region is also leveraging this platform to highlight investment prospects in the North-Eastern regions of India.

The summit is expected to witness the signing of various projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), propelling industrial and technological advancement in Gujarat. Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase its capabilities, and discussions around Elon Musk’s Tesla plant in Gujarat are anticipated, though official confirmations are pending.