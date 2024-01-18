GoM signs MoU with Adani Group to set up hyperscale data center infrastructure

BILKULONLINE

Davos, Ahmedabad, Jan 18: Adani Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of the Adani Group, one of the world’s largest infrastructure conglomerates, and the Government of Maharashtra today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up 1 GW hyperscale data infrastructure in the state at an investment of Rs 50,000 crore, over the next 10 years. The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum 2024 here.

The data center infrastructure, which will be set up in key locations such as Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, will be powered by renewable energy, which will enhance the green energy infrastructure in Maharashtra, and provide direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people. The Adani Group also intends to make deemed distribution investments to power the proposed 1 GW hyperscale data center infrastructure.

The Maharashtra government is interested in promoting information technology related infrastructure and services and considers the proposed hyperscale project to be economically and socially beneficial to the state.

Mumbai has rapidly transformed from having a minimal share of renewable energy to becoming a global leader in clean energy adoption in just a few years. Mumbai’s renewable energy share now surpasses that of major global cities. Mega projects like this have facilitated Mumbai’s renewable energy journey and aligns well with its broader sustainability goals contributing to India’s broader renewable energy targets.

In 2023, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited [AEML] has successfully satisfied up to 38 per cent of Mumbai consumers’ electricity requirements from renewable sources, and it stands committed to reach the target of 60 per cent by 2027.