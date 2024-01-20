48,611 students were awarded degrees at 13th Convocation ceremony of GTU

147 students of GTU honored with gold medals by the dignitaries present

Nilesh Desai, Director, Space Application Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad, has been awarded an honorary doctorate for his pioneering contribution to the country’s space mission

Governor Acharya Devvrat : Children should be given knowledge about conduct, behavior, social responsibilities along with education from childhood

Ahmedabad, Jan 20: The 13th convocation ceremony of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) saw the students degrees and awards at the 13th Convocation ceremony of GTU on Saturday.

The titles and gold medals were awarded by the Chancellor and Governor Acharya Devvratji and Minister for Higher and Technical Education Rishikeshbhai Patel. On this occasion Nilesh Desai, Director of SAC-ISRO, Ahmedabad was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Governor for his pioneering contribution to the country’s space mission.

On the occasion of the 13th convocation ceremony of GTU, Chancellor and Governor Acharya Devvratji congratulated all the students and their teachers who were getting degrees and gold medals and said that in today’s age of technology, the youth have been able to find solutions to every problem. Along with academic knowledge, practical knowledge is also necessary among the youth. Students with practical knowledge along with academic knowledge become good citizens and play an important role in the development of society and nation, he added.

Explaining the importance of rites among students, the Governor said that every parent should inculcate rites in their children right from their student days. Children should be given knowledge about conduct, behavior, social responsibilities along with education right from childhood. Educational institutions should also make students aware of their social responsibilities along with getting a degree.

Speaking further, Chancellor and Governor Devvratji said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, today India is achieving all-round development by establishing excellence in all fields. The PM has given us the resolve to make the country a developed India till the year 2047. Everyone, including the youth of the country, should work together with responsibility and commitment to contribute towards building a developed India. He added that if we all work in our respective fields with full sincerity and duty, then we will definitely be able to make a self-reliant and developed India.

In a recorded video speech, Union Minister Dr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated all the passed out students and appealed to the society and the country to help.

Addressing the youth, he said that you are the fastest developing youth of the country. He appealed to all the youth to be determined to realize the vision of a developed India.

Rajiv Chandrasekhar further said that today there are abundant opportunities for the youth in the new India. Modiji’s guarantee for the youth has opened new doors in many fields.

On the occasion of the 13th convocation ceremony of GTU, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Rishikeshbhai Patel said in his address that the 21st century is the century of innovation and transformation. Subjects like artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning are in demand these days. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are gradually progressing in the field of technology, startup, research and innovation, including the new education policy. Today we do not need to import technology from foreign countries, he added.

He said that an eco system has been developed in the country so that all the necessary resources including education and training are available to our youth to develop their skills and advance in their field and youth get a proper platform.

Speaking further, the minister addressed the students who are getting degrees and said that even after the student period, one should continue to learn continuously in life. He added that one should upgrade their skills and increase their knowledge as per the changing times.

In this convocation ceremony, Vice Chancellor of GTU Dr. Rajul Gajjar presented the annual report of the university and said that GTU is achieving many achievements today through various innovative initiatives in the field of technical education. Vocational Education Integration, Implementation of New Education Policy, Flexible Curriculum, Policy Initiatives, Skill Upgradation Courses, Under Graduate and Diploma Engineering

