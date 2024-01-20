SwasthyaCon 2024 brings together leading doctors for innovation in diabetes care

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 20: SwasthyaCon 2024, the International Conference on Metabolic Disease, brought together leading medical professionals dedicated to advancing the field of metabolic disease management, in Ahmedabad.

Organized by Swasthya Diabetes Care and All India Institute of Diabetes and Research, SwasthyaCon 2024 had more than 600 delegates from across India and internationally, including 150 faculties, providing a dynamic platform for knowledge-sharing and fostering collaboration among experts.

Themed “Clinical Pearls in Metabolic Disease Management”, SwasthyaCon 2024 featured 25 scientific sessions covering cutting-edge topics such as body composition analysis for physicians, liver assessment using FibroScan, diabetes management during pregnancy, and updates in gestational diabetes management.

Dr. Mayur Patel, Chairman of Swasthya Diabetes Care, said, “SwasthyaCon 2024 provided an invaluable platform for renowned experts to share insights, discuss challenging cases, and explore innovative approaches to metabolic disease management. The conference will go a long way in uplifting the standards of diabetes care, contributing to the reduction of the burden of diabetes and its complications and benefiting millions of people having diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, etc. The conference is an extension of Swasthya Diabetes Care’s commitment to bringing world-class expertise to medical practitioners.”

Dr. Yash Patel, Organizing Secretary of SwasthyaCon 2024, emphasized, “This year’s highlight was the panel discussion on the choices for the second, third, fourth, and fifth line treatment for diabetes management, which includes lots of inter-specialty dialogues to understand diabetes management better.”

The topics discussed during the two-day conference on January 20 and 21 also included preventing diabetes, high blood pressure, premature heart attacks, kidney diseases, blindness, handling serious diabetic patients in ICU and during surgery, newer agents, diabetes and dental problems, use of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, intra and cross specialty management, diabetes in young individuals, and the shift in diabetes management paradigms.

The conference also witnessed two oration award lectures, viz. SwasthyaCon Oration and Dr RM Shah Oration which were presented to Dr. Rakesh Sahay and Dr. JJ Mukherjee, respectively. The recipient of the International Leader Award was Padma Shri Dr. Tejas Patel. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Shah for his immense contribution to the field of medicine. Thirty-five research papers were also presented during the conference.

Drawing inspiration from the upcoming consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the hall names at Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the venue of the conference, were given names such as Ayodhya, Rameshwaram, and Ram Setu. Each of the sessions was named after different names of Lord Rama. A replica of the Ram Temple was presented as a memento to the faculties. A photo/selfie point with Lord Ram and Ram Temple was also set up at the venue.

The extensive programme and active participation of renowned speakers and doctors have made SwasthyaCon 2024 a premier event in the metabolic disease management calendar. The conference’s success underscores Swasthya Diabetes Care’s commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes.

Swasthya Diabetes Care, recognized by the International Diabetes Federation as a Centre of Excellence in Diabetes Care and Centre of Education, continues its mission to elevate diabetes care through various academic activities.