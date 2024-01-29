Ambuja Cements Implements Lighthouse Initiative in Vadnagar village of Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 29: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has marked a significant achievement in community development by successfully implementing a solid and liquid waste management initiative in Vadnagar village, Gujarat, through the Lighthouse Initiative (LHI).

This pioneering project, a collaboration between the public and private sectors under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, is set to roll out across 75 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in 15 states during its initial phase, with Vadnagar leading as the first village to effectively implement the LHI project.

With the support from Ambuja Cements, Vadnagar Gram Panchayat, located in Kodinar block of Gir Somnath district, has become a standout example in plastic waste management (PWM) under Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G).

Ambuja Cements ensured effective waste management under LHI by supporting Vadnagar for house-to-house waste collection and segregation. Additional initiatives, including the creation of a rag-picker group and the establishment of necessary infrastructure, contributed to the successful management of plastic waste. Notably, 2500 kg of plastic waste has been collected and sent to Ambuja Cements for safe disposal.

The community received education on the significance of Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) and Plastic Waste Management (PWM) through meetings and awareness programs, leading to improved waste segregation practices.

Apart from waste segregation practices, Vadnagar received support from Ambuja Cements for infrastructure development and corporate CSR involvement, focusing on behavior change communication, community development, and awareness activities.

Ambuja Cements, with its relentless commitment to effective waste management and community welfare, remains at the forefront of initiatives that redefine the landscape of sustainable development.