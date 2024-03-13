Nita M Ambani praises Women’s Premier League as a Game Changer for female athletes across all Sports

Thursday, March 14, 2024
Nita Ambani owner of Mumbai Indians during match nineteen of the Women’s Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on the 12th March 2024

Nita M Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, emphasized the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as more than just a cricket league, stating, “Not only for cricket, WPL is an example for girls in all kinds of sports.” She encouraged parents to support their daughters’ dreams and highlighted the WPL as a platform for young girls to showcase their talent alongside the best players globally. Ambani praised Harmanpreet Kaur, MI’s captain, for leading from the front, citing her recent stellar performance as an example of the league’s positive impact.

 

