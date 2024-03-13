Nita M Ambani praises Women’s Premier League as a Game Changer for female athletes across all Sports

BILKULONLINE

Nita M Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, emphasized the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as more than just a cricket league, stating, “Not only for cricket, WPL is an example for girls in all kinds of sports.” She encouraged parents to support their daughters’ dreams and highlighted the WPL as a platform for young girls to showcase their talent alongside the best players globally. Ambani praised Harmanpreet Kaur, MI’s captain, for leading from the front, citing her recent stellar performance as an example of the league’s positive impact.