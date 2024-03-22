MintCFD Milestone: 1 Million Trades Executed

Equity trading (with access to both Indian & US stocks)

In a short period of time,

has facilitated over 1 million trades, reflecting the trust and confidence placed in the platform by traders seeking to capitalize on global market trends.

This achievement not only signifies MintCFD’s robust infrastructure and technological capabilities but also highlights the platform’s ability to meet the evolving needs of traders in today’s fast-paced financial landscape. Accessibility, Affordability, Profitability and Reliability are the four pillars of MintCFD.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this extraordinary milestone of 1 million trades executed on MintCFD in a short span,” said Raj, Founder of MintCFD. “As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain committed to empowering our users with cutting-edge tools and unparalleled opportunities in online trading.”

With a diverse range of tradable assets, 24×7 customer support, and zero commission charges, MintCFD continues to set the standard for excellence in the online trading industry.

You can trade all the top assets on MintCFD: