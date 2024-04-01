ACC, Ambuja are ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brands’

ACC ranked 1 and Ambuja Cement 2 by TRA Research in Brand Trust Report 2024

Ambuja Cement on coveted list for third consecutive year; ACC holds top spot for two years

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 1: ACC and Ambuja Cement, India’s leading cement manufacturing companies and part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, have been ranked as ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brands’ by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2024: ACC is No. 1 and Ambuja Cement 2. This is the third consecutive year Ambuja Cement has featured on the coveted list; ACC has held the top spot for the past two years. This recognition marks an important milestone for both brands, cementing their position as the most trusted names in the industry.

The report emphasises the role of transparency and social responsibility in earning consumer trust, aspects both ACC and Ambuja Cement have been able to establish based on a syndicated primary research study conducted among 2,553 consumer influencers across 16 cities. Both have set high standards in the industry. Through their focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions, they have exceeded expectations and solidified their reputation as trusted names.

Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “We are honoured to be recognised as ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brands’. This is the result of our consistent focus towards quality, sustainability and customer-centricity with competitiveness, and the trust we have built with stakeholders. At the heart of our success lies a relentless pursuit of exceeding expectations of customers while steadfastly upholding responsibility towards the environment. We are grateful for the trust and confidence that consumers have placed in us and remain committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence.”

TRA Research’s annual rankings are highly regarded by the industry, providing valuable insights into consumer perceptions and preferences. TRA’s Brand Trust Report is the result of comprehensive primary research conducted on its proprietary 10 brand behaviours, which make up the Brand Trust Matrix. The report provides invaluable consumer insights to leading Indian and global organizations, allowing them to enhance their brand’s scope and relevance in these fast-changing times.