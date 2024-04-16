Gujarat Congress head Gohil criticizes Rupala’s apology as insincere

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 16 : President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Shaktisinh Gohil criticised Union Minister Parshottam Rupala’s approach to apologising for his controversial remarks.

Shaktisinh Gohil contrasted sincere remorse with what he describes as “Rupala’s insincere attempt to appease public backlash”, emphasising the importance of genuine contrition in political discourse.

“If someone makes a mistake and then sincerely apologises with regret, then anyone can forgive them. But if someone commits a crime and then pretends to apologise out of arrogance, no one can ever forgive them,” Shaktisinh Gohil stated, pointing out the superficial nature of apologies that lack genuine remorse.

He further criticised political parties that operate out of arrogance, suggesting that they fail to acknowledge their errors until it is too late.

This critique comes at a critical time as various Congress candidates across Gujarat, including Bharat Makwana from Ahmedabad West, Nitesh Lalan from Kutch, Dr. Tushar Chaudhary from Sabarkantha, Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar, Jenny Thummar from Amreli, Gulabsinh Chauhan from Panchmahal, Anant Patel from Valsad, and Lalit Vasoya from Porbandar, prepared to file their nomination forms on Tuesday.