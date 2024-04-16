TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America recognized as John Deere’s Top Supplier

TVS SCS North America Achieves Partner-level Status in John Deere’s Supplier Program

Chennai, Ahmedabad, April 16 : TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE: TVSSCS, BOM: 543965), a global leader in supply chain solutions, announced that its subsidiary, TVS SCS North America, has been honored with the prestigious Partner-level supplier status in John Deere’s ‘Achieving Excellence Program’ for 2023. This accolade is the highest recognition bestowed by Deere & Company upon its suppliers, highlighting TVS SCS North America’s outstanding quality and commitment to continuous improvement.

Eric Flint, Global Account Manager at TVS SCS North America, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are honored to earn the John Deere Partner-level Supplier recognition for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It reaffirms our commitment to continuous improvement and the delivery of top-quality products and services to John Deere.”

Richard Vieites, CEO of TVS SCS North America, added, “We take enormous pride in attaining this prestigious recognition from John Deere, which aligns perfectly with TVS SCS’ culture and values. Putting our customer’s priorities at the forefront of our focus helps to build mutual trust and to instill a commitment to excellence throughout all levels of our organization.”

TVS SCS North America supports customers in multiple industry verticals including Automotive, Defense, Industrial, Utilities, E-commerce, and Healthcare. The company offers a range of supply chain services from Integrated Supply Chain Solutions to Global Forwarding Solutions and Time Critical Final Mile Solutions, all tailored to its customers’ needs.