Tri-Services Band Pays Tribute to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh DFC

Ahmedabad, April 16: On the occasion of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh DFC’s 105th Birth Anniversary, a special Tri-services Band performance was held on April 15, 2024, at 1630hrs at Lakhota Ranmal Lake (Civil Area) in Jamnagar by the Air Force Station Jamnagar.

The combined band comprised 28 Air Warriors from the Air Warrior Symphony Orchestra, 13 Air Warriors from the Air Force Band at Headquarters South Western Air Command, and 15 musicians from the Navy Band, INS Valsura. This event marked the first-ever Tri-services band performance dedicated to paying homage to Marshal of the Indian Air Force.

The event attracted a large audience, including invitees from the District Administration, Police, members of the three Defence Forces, Coast Guard, industrialists, college students, children from an orphanage, and the local Jamnagar populace. The performance was also broadcasted live on YouTube, ensuring that the tribute reached a wider audience.