Historic inauguration of India’s First 100% Sustainable rPET Bottle to FIBC Bag Plant

The inauguration of India’s first 100% sustainable rPET bottle to FIBC bag plant by Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards environmental sustainability

Ahmedabad, April 16: Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Packem SA of Brazil and Umasree Texplast of India, celebrated the inauguration of India’s First 100% sustainable rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottle to FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container/ Jumbo Bag) bag plant.

The ceremony, attended by esteemed guests including the Governor of Parana, Brazil, Carlos Roberto Massa Junior, and Ambassador of Brazil, H.E. Mr. Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards environmental sustainability.

Situated at Gangad village near Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India), the plant signifies a collaborative effort between two industry leaders dedicated to advancing environmental stewardship. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and innovative processes, Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd will convert recycled PET bottles into high-quality FIBC bags, pioneering a closed-loop system that minimizes waste and promotes circular economy principles.

Punit Gopalka, CEO of Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd, expressed his gratitude to Governor Carlos Junior and Ambassador Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega for their presence and shared his vision for the project, stating, “We are honored to have Governor Carlos Roberto Massa Junior inaugurate our plant, symbolizing the strong partnership between Brazil and India in driving sustainable development. With his support, we are confident in our ability to make a significant impact on the environment while contributing to economic growth and social progress.”

The inauguration ceremony, attended by dignitaries, industry experts, and local officials, underscored the significance of this milestone in India’s sustainable development agenda. Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd aims to create employment opportunities, foster innovation, and position India as a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

As the first of its kind in India, the plant embodies the shared values of Packem SA and Umasree Texplast, promoting collaboration, innovation, and environmental responsibility. Through this joint venture, the companies aim to inspire positive change and set new standards for sustainability in the packaging industry.