Makoba: A Journey from Chennai Stationery Store to Global Pen Passion Pioneer

Makoba Pens, Gifts & Stationery Store, Ahmedabad: Where Literature meets luxury in every stroke

“A pen in hand, a world of possibilities at your fingertips.”

“Elegance in every stroke, sophistication in every line.”

“From the first word to the last, pens tell stories that last.”

“Ink your dreams, write your destiny.”

“Pens: Where thoughts flow and ideas take shape”

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 25: Makoba Pens recently celebrated World Book Day with a tribute to literary icons at its Ahmedabad store in ISCON EMPORIO. The display showcased a stunning collection of unique pens, paying homage to the creativity and imagination inspired by books.

Founded in 2009, Makoba Pens has been a leader in the pen industry, offering high-quality writing instruments and accessories. The company’s commitment to quality and passion for pens is evident in its wide range of products, including fountain pens, rollerball pens, ballpoint pens, mechanical pencils, notebooks, inks, and lifestyle accessories.

The special display at the Ahmedabad store featured the newly launched Montegrappa’s Paradiso collection, which honors Dante Alighieri, the writer of the Divine Comedy and father of the Italian language. Handcrafted in Italy’s oldest pen manufactory, the Paradiso collection features colored stones representing each celestial sphere detailed in Paradiso, offering a heavenly writing experience.

Another highlight was Visconti’s Galileo Galilei Fountain Pen, dedicated to the influential Italian scientist and intellectual. This fountain pen embodies Visconti’s continuous research in technology and design, showcasing innovation and elegance.

Sripal Jain & Nitesh Jain, Founders & Managing Directors of Makoba, shared the heartfelt story behind the store’s name, revealing that it is named after their beloved grandfather, affectionately known as Makoba in their hometown. This personal touch adds nostalgia and sentiment to the store, reflecting the company’s values and commitment to honoring family heritage.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE, Nitesh Jain shared the story behind the name Makoba, which was his grandpa’s pet name. His grandpa pioneered the idea of starting a stationery shop in Chennai. Initially, he displayed a small number of pens for sale, but as he sensed the love for pens among the people of Chennai, he started adding more and more pens to his stationery and gift items store. The rest, as they say, is history”.

“Today, Makoba’s commitment to quality and passion for pens has earned the trust of over 10,000 pen collectors worldwide and has led to collaborations with over 70 international brands, specializing in corporate gifting, Makoba has partnered with over 1,000 corporates, delivering exceptional products and services” added Nitesh.

The magical collections of pens on display at Makoba’s Ahmedabad Store not only pay homage to World Book Day but also embody the passion and dedication that Makoba brings to the world of writing instruments. Each pen tells a story, evoking emotions and memories, much like the pages of a beloved book. The combination of literature and craftsmanship creates a unique and enchanting experience for pen enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Anju Chordiya, a partner at Makoba Ahmedabad, shared, “We’ve had an excellent experience selling pens at our store. Contrary to the myth that there are few takers for pens these days, it’s quite the opposite. People still love owning pens, not only the traditional ink of black and blue, now they buy ink of various colors”.

“We have a young customer who is only ten years old, yet he regularly visits our shop and shows a keen interest in our pen collection, often purchasing pens of his choice. Additionally, many school and college students are enthusiastic buyers, showing a strong interest in our products. We also offer high-quality stationery and gift articles, catering to those with a taste for quality purchases” adds Anju.

Established in 2009 as a stationery store in Chennai, Makoba has evolved into a prominent player in the pen industry, offering a wide range of writing instruments and accessories. The company’s focus on Limited Edition Pens and its introduction of prestigious brands like Montegrappa and Namiki have solidified its reputation as a leader in the industry. Makoba’s commitment to quality and innovation continues with plans to introduce Monteverde Pens from the US.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail,com)