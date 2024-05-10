Tamil Nadu bans 23 ‘dangerous’ dog breeds

BILKULONLINE

Chennai, May 10: In the wake of a Rottweiler dog attacking a five-year-old girl in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday banned any import, breeding, or sale of 33 breeds of dogs that have been termed “dangerous” for people.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department statement, the dog breeds that are banned are Tosa Inu, Fila Brasileiro, American Bulldog, Caucasian Shephard, Kangal Shepherd Dog, Terriers, Mastiffs, Tornjak, Cane Corso, Wolf Dogs, Akbash, Pitbull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boerboel, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Canaria, Moscow Guard, and Bandog.

It stated that the dogs in the above list should undergo sterilisation surgery immediately to prevent reproduction.

The Union Animal Husbandry Department has already recommended bans on various dog breeds, including Rottweilers, Pitbulls, American Bulldogs and others considered dangerous. It has directed the state governments and Union Territories to ensure that licenses are not given for the sale, breeding, and keeping as pets of such dogs that are dangerous to human lives.