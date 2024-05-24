Pune Police say Porsche crash accused was ‘alert’, faces 10-yr jail

Pune (Maharashtra), May 24 : The Pune Police on Friday said the minor accused in the Porsche crash in which two persons were killed, was ‘fully in his senses’ at the time of the accident, and they have prepared a watertight case which can put him behind bars for 10 years.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the police were probing the case from all angles, right from the time when the accused left his house on May 18 (Saturday) night, and till the Porsche car disaster around 2.30 a.m. on May 19 (Sunday) that ignited protests and a nationwide furore. On the discrepancies pertaining to the blood sample reports of the accused, the CP said that there were two blood reports taken, one in a private hospital and another in the government’s Sassoon Hospital.

Speaking to the media on reports speculating that the family driver had reportedly claimed he (the driver) was at the wheel, Kumar said that the matter is being probed as to why he (the driver) uttered it or who forced him (the driver) to make such a claim. Referring to political charges that there were two FIRs lodged in the matter, Kumar said that in the first FIR registered on Sunday (May 19) morning the IPC Section 304A was invoked, and as the seriousness of the came forth, even the stringent Section 304 was added. “There has been pressure on the police…

We are making an absolutely watertight case to ensure that the accused can go to jail for 10 years,” Kumar asserted. On a purported rap video reel viral on social media networks since Thursday — allegedly recorded by the accused youth inside the police station that day (May 19) with a huge dose of expletives — the police chief said that it was a fake, and made by some other person. “We are probing the fake video case, who has made it and the motives behind it, and take appropriate action,” Kumar said while denying the Opposition leaders’ allegations that the accused was served pizzas and burgers while in police detention after the accident. The fake video ostensibly using AI technology, was reportedly the brainchild of a techie from Madhya Pradesh who works for a New Delhi-based firm.