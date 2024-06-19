SVPI Airport Conducts Successful Mock Drill

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 19: In a display of coordinated preparedness, a full-scale mock drill was conducted today at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The exercise, which ran from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, aimed to ensure a swift and efficient response from various agencies in the event of an emergency.

Over 800 participants, including city police, fire brigade, NDRF teams, CISF personnel, airline representatives, city hospitals, Red Cross officials, and other central government agencies, took part in the drill. This collaborative effort, meticulously planned over the past three months, simulated a real-life aircraft accident scenario.

The mock drill successfully assessed the airport’s emergency response protocols and the participating agencies’ familiarity with them. Importantly, it was conducted without disrupting regular airport operations or inconveniencing passengers or local residents.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport prioritizes passenger safety above all else. This comprehensive mock drill reinforces our commitment to providing a safe and secure travel experience for everyone.