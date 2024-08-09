Godrej Appliances survey reveals Ahmedabad residents manage energy bills and AC maintenance responsibly

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 9: The Appliances business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, released insights on ‘AC Usage in Indian Homes’ based on a consumer survey conducted amongst AC users in partnership with Twentify India. The survey revealed interesting insights on AC usage patterns across Indian households, its impact on energy bills and maintenance practices followed.

61% survey respondents from Ahmedabad indicated their AC usage this summer was double or more compared to a few years ago, given the extreme summer temperature this year, and over 37% stated the number of ACs in their house also went up this year. Further, over 40% indicated their energy bills have been rising rapidly over the last few years with summers accounting for the highest proportion.

The survey also revealed some responsible behaviour patterns and steps taken by Ahmedabad residents to manage their rising energy bills:

42% used AC timers to automatically switch off their AC units, restricting its usage

24% switched off the AC at night after a few hours

18% encouraged family members to spend more time in the same room, reducing the need for multiple AC units

14% ran the AC on eco mode to save energy

In addition, close to 60% Ahmedabad respondents got their ACs serviced at least once a year as preventive maintenance, even if they were not facing problems. And that too from company authorized technicians. This demonstrates the rising consciousness and awareness levels among AC users in Ahmedabad.

According to Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances, “AC Industry as whole has grown by 1.5 times in India this year as compared to last summer. We have witnessed almost 2.5X growth ourselves. While this is good news for the appliance industry, we need to reflect on what it means for the environment, the energy demands in coming times and the impact on household expenses as well. We are happy to witness Ahmedabad residents demonstrating responsible behaviour towards AC servicing and energy consciousness. Regular maintenance of AC from an authorised technician is highly recommended to ensure service quality, and protect consumer safety.

Additionally, this survey underscores the need for adoption of higher star-rated ACs to lower energy consumption, given that a five star 1.5 Tr AC saves upto 25% energy compared to a 3-star AC. Godrej Appliances stays committed to meeting the growing demand for high quality cooling solutions in India but at the same time, also recognizes the need to do so in an environment friendly sustainable manner.”