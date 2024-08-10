More than 25,000 trade visitors attended the Travel & Tourism Fair

With Record Participation, TTF Celebrates the Growth of Travel in Gujarat & Western India

Gandhinagar, Aug 10: The Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) 2024, India’s leading travel show, came to a successful close at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. As the largest travel trade event in Western India, TTF attracted a record-breaking number of participants over three days and showcased a diverse range of travel products, highlighting the growth and emerging trends in the global travel industry.

This year’s TTF was the largest ever hosted in Gujarat, attracting an unprecedented number of exhibitors and visitors. As a crucial platform for travel professionals in India, TTF provides an opportunity to connect, explore new and unique destinations, and discover the latest updates and innovations shaping the future of travel.

Event Highlights:

Record Participation: Over 900 exhibitors from 26 countries and 26 Indian states & UTs showcased their offerings.

Global and Domestic Showcases: International destinations and Indian states featured vibrant displays of their tourism products.

Special Deals and Networking opportunities: Exclusive travel deals and packages are available, ensuring trade visitors find the best options for their clients.

Spotlight on Gujarat: TTF highlighted Gujarat’s growing importance in the tourism sector, especially during its peak travel season.

TTF 2024 featured an impressive exhibition floor, spread over 4 halls, where participants from across the globe presented their latest travel offerings from destination management services to cutting-edge travel technologies. International destinations like Azerbaijan, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, and Vietnam attracted significant attention, offering visitors a glimpse into diverse global travel opportunities. Indian states including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand stood out, each showcasing their unique cultural heritage and tourism initiatives.

Such varied participation not only enriched the visitor experience but also highlighted the collaborative spirit that defines the travel industry. On 9th August, TTF felicitated the tremendous effort and achievement of participants at the show with awards ranging from decoration to innovation and best value product.

Gujarat, as one of India’s key tourism markets, plays a central role in the event’s success. The state’s strategic location and robust travel sector make it an ideal host for TTF, especially during the region’s upcoming peak travel season. This timing allowed exhibitors to capture the attention of travel-savvy professionals ready to plan their next holiday adventure or secure the best deals for their clients.

TTF is not only India’s largest travel show series but also its oldest and most influential travel trade show network. It specialises in offering highly effective marketing platforms to promote tourism across India’s key travel markets.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Mr. Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman and CEO of Fairfest Media, stated, “TTF Ahmedabad 2024 has exceeded our expectations in every way. The incredible turnout and number of exhibitors from India and more than 26 countries, highlight the significance of this event for the travel industry in Western India. We are proud to have created a platform that not only facilitates business growth but also celebrates the spirit of networking and innovation. The success of this edition reassures Gujarat’s position as an important hub in the tourism sector, and we look forward to building this momentum in future events.”

Looking Ahead:

After TTF Ahmedabad 2024, the series continues with upcoming BLTM (29, 30 & 31 August) in Delhi, TTF Patna (20 & 21 September), OTM (30, 31 January & 1 February) in Mumbai, TTF Bengaluru (13, 14 & 15 February), and TTF Chennai (21, 22 & 23rd March). Each of these events promises to bring together the best of the travel industry, offering excellent opportunities for quality networking and business expansion.