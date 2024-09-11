DNA Wellness Launches India’s First ‘CERViSure’ Lab in Ahmedabad, Secures Exclusive Rights for Advanced Cervical Cancer Test

The Company Will Invest Rs 200 cr to set up 100 CERViSure testing labs in India by 2027

Ahmedabad, Sep 11: DNA Wellness India Private Limited has acquired exclusive rights to the DNA Ploidy Test, marketed as ‘CERViSure,’ a cutting-edge diagnostic tool for early detection of cervical cancer.

Developed by the British Columbia Cancer Research Agency in Canada, the non-invasive test is expected to revolutionize cervical cancer screening in India, with DNA Wellness launching the country’s first dedicated CERViSure laboratory in Ahmedabad.

The CERViSure test, priced at Rs 5,500, can detect cancerous cells up to two years earlier than traditional methods, boasting 100% specificity and 98% sensitivity. It involves a quick, painless mucosal sample collection from the cervix, analyzed using AI technology to ensure high accuracy by comparing results with a vast database of over 50 million samples.

Commenting on the launch, Pathik Bhandari, Co-founder of DNA Wellness, stated, “The introduction of the DNA Ploidy Test in India is a major step towards our vision of a Cervical Cancer-Free India. By offering early detection, we aim to significantly improve survival rates among women across the country.”

In addition to the Ahmedabad lab, DNA Wellness plans to invest Rs 200 crore by 2027 to establish 100 CERViSure laboratories nationwide, with dedicated centers in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat by October 2024. The company will also collaborate with hospitals and clinics to expand access to the test across India.

Cervical cancer is a major health concern in India, with around 1.3 lakh new cases and 80,000 deaths reported annually. In Gujarat alone, 17,000 women were diagnosed in 2023, with 1,800 deaths. Experts emphasize that early detection through advanced screening methods like CERViSure is crucial in combating this disease.

Dr. Anjana Chauhan, a leading gynecologic oncologist, remarked, “The CERViSure test offers a significant advancement in cervical cancer detection, allowing for timely intervention before cancer fully develops. This innovation brings us closer to preventing cervical cancer and saving countless lives.”

DNA Wellness, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, focuses on advanced DNA profiling for early disease detection and prevention. The company also plans to introduce screenings for other cancers, including oral, ovarian, prostate, and colon cancers.