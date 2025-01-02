Football in Gujarat: The Changing Scenario

BILKULONLINE

By Parimal Nathwani

Ahmedabad, Dec 2: Football, often regarded as the “beautiful game,” has seen significant growth across India, with Gujarat emerging as a key player in this transformation. The state’s football landscape has evolved significantly in recent years, thanks to the combined efforts of the Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA), the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), the All India Football Federation (AIFF), private clubs, district football associations, and the invaluable support of corporates and entrepreneurs.

One of the main contributors to the rise of football in Gujarat has been a focused effort on grassroots development. The GSFA has taken a lead role in promoting football at the youth level, particularly through its Blue Cubs program. The recent Blue Cubs Club Championship held at St. Loyola Football Ground in Ahmedabad featured 23 teams, including seven from district football associations across the state. Additionally, the Blue Cubs League for the 2023-24 season saw participation from 23 districts, with 388 teams across age categories like U-8, U-10, and U-12. Matches took place at 33 venues, engaging around 4,200 young players, all supported by 313 coaches and 178 operational representatives. The GSFA thus provides a platform for emerging talent, nurturing their skills from a young age.

In line with its mission to professionalize football in the state, the GSFA has also introduced the Gujarat Super League (GSL), a professional football league that started in May 2024. Six teams owned by young entrepreneurs from Gujarat participated in the league, with each team playing five matches in a single-leg format. This is a step towards institutionalizing professional football in Gujarat, and the GSFA plans to continue expanding the GSL in the coming years. The focus on club tournaments for both men and women, across various age categories, further exemplifies the commitment to building a sustainable football culture. Football clubs and academies in the state are also highly responsive to these initiatives.

While the growth of football in Gujarat is promising, it still faces significant competition from cricket, which continues to dominate the Indian sports scene. To ensure long-term success, there needs to be a more robust football ecosystem in the state. This can be achieved by introducing Gujarat-based teams in national leagues, improving coaching standards, enhancing infrastructure, and providing financial incentives to players, sports associations, and clubs. Strengthening collaborations with international football organizations could also bring in valuable expertise and further elevate the game in the region.

Despite the challenges, the future of football in Gujarat looks bright. With continued investments in grassroots initiatives, professional leagues, and player development programs, the state has laid a strong foundation for the future of football. Currently, the GSFA has over 10,000 registered players under the AIFF’s central registering system (CRS), with 5,195 active players. In the 2023-24 season alone, more than 4,290 players participated in over 553 matches, with 3,255 goals scored. These numbers highlight the growing interest and participation in football.

Gujarat has the potential to become a football hub in India, much like it has in other sectors. As the state continues to invest in the game, the future looks promising for a new generation of players, fans, and football supporters.

(Rajya Sabha MP Shri Parimal Nathwani, besides being Director of Corporate Affairs at RIL, is the President of Gujarat State Football Association)