Goa man kills girlfriend after she breaks up with him, two arrested

Panaji, Sep 2: Goa Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend after she broke up with him, sources said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Fakir aka Prakash Chunchwad, 22, from Porvorim, Goa, police said.

After killing his girlfriend, the accused Kamakshi Shankar Uddapnov(30), dumped her body at Amboli Ghat in neighbouring Maharashtra, around 80 km from the crime spot.

A senior police officer told IANS that the incident happened on August 29 at Porvorim in North Goa.

“He dumped the body with his friend’s help. After he confessed to the crime, we took him to the spot and recovered the body (on Friday),” the police officer said.

“The friend of the accused person Nirupadi Shraranappa Kadakal, 21, from Porvorim-Goa has also been arrested,” Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said.

The police said Chunchwad allegedly stabbed Kamakshi Uddapnov to death at her flat.

It has been learnt that before the murder, he also had a fight with the woman following which a non-cognisable offence was registered against him at Mapusa police station.

Later, he went to her flat in Porvorim and allegedly committed the crime.

“The motive of the crime is that the deceased lady was in a relationship with the accused person and that she had recently broken her relationship with him and because of this the accused person committed this gruesome act,” police said.

Porvorim Police have attached the car used for transporting the body of deceased Kamaxi.