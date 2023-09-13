AU Small Finance Bank launches Reward Point Program for CASA & Debit Card customers

Customers to have an opportunity to earn reward points on transactions and redeem the rewards points on products, gift vouchers, air tickets and more

Mumbai/ Jaipur, Sept 13: AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest SFB, takes a pioneering step in enhancing its customers’ banking experience by introducing an exclusive Loyalty Program for select CASA and Debit Card holders. It is a program where customer’s financial transactions are not just transactions but rewarding milestones.

The AU Bank Loyalty Program is designed to accelerate activation and engagement, offering customers the chance to earn points on various transactions. From financial transactions to non-financial activities, every step counts. These earned points can then be redeemed for an exciting range of products, gift vouchers, air tickets and more, transforming everyday banking into a journey of rewards.

Within this program, customers can accrue and redeem reward points across a spectrum of AU’s products and services. From debit cards to Savings Account and Current Accounts, the AU 0101 App to net banking, to numerous others, the options are diverse. Travel bookings, mobile recharges, air miles, golf sessions, shopping sprees, and an array of lifestyle services are all within reach. In fact, customers can check their accumulated reward points via AU 0101 app or internet banking and visit https://rewardz.aubank.in/ to avail of these services.

Debit Card Delights: The Debit Card loyalty program offers 200 reward points for setting PIN and enabling e-commerce transactions. Plus, every spending adds to customer’s reward points.

CASA Bonanza: The CASA Loyalty Program extends up to 500 reward points to its patrons. An activation bonus is provided for internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and bill payment registrations.

Additionally, the program continues to reward customers with points for using internet banking, mobile banking, and bill payment transactions every month. To make this happen, AU Bank has partnered with Loylty Rewardz, India’s leading loyalty and customer engagement platform, ensuring a continually evolving and enriched rewards bouquet.

Speaking on the launch, Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, said “AU SFB has been the frontrunner for bringing customer centered prepositions that take ahead the dream of digital India. With our CASA & Debit Card loyalty rewards programme we aim to promote digital transactions in a dynamic environment of easily accessible offers and advantages. We are delighted to announce the innovative loyalty rewards program of CASA & Debit Cards, designed with the customer journey as the focal point of our operational strategy. Our objective is to ensure that our valued customers derive optimal benefits from each digital transaction, encompassing points, coupons, offers, recharge options, shopping incentives, and cashback rewards. These captivating reward experiences are poised to fortify and deepen our customer relationships, enhancing satisfaction and loyalty. We’re committed to making our customers the ultimate winners, ensuring a lasting partnership with AU SFB in the digital age.”