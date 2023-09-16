Gujarat Football’s ‘Khushboo’ selected in India U-17 team

16-year-old Amdavadi Girl Khushboo Saroj will participate in AFC Tournament in Thailand from 19th to 24th September

Ahmedabad, Sept 16: Khushboo Saroj, a 16-year-old football player from Ahmedabad, is all set to represent Gujarat at the national level. Khushboo Saroj is the only player from Gujarat to find a spot in the recently announced Indian Women’s Team for AFC Under-17 Women Championship Qualifier Round-II.

Amid the dominance of female football players from Manipur and Odisha in the national squad, a Gujarati girl has made the State’s Football proud by securing her a spot on the basis of her fabulous performance. Khushboo will depart for Thailand to participate in the qualifier round-2 of the AFC Under-17 Women’s Championship.

Parimal Nathwani, President, Gujarat State Football Association, congratulated Khushboo on her achievement and wished her all the success for the future. He also announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 as a token of encouragement.

Last year, Khushboo became the youngest female football player to represent Gujarat in 36th National Games hosted by the state. Khushboo also scored the highest 6 goals for Gujarat’s Senior Women’s Team in the National Championship. Khushboo’s parents have undergone a lot of struggles so that she can reach this level. Khushboo Saroj’s coach Lalita Sahani and Kahani Football Academy founder Manisha Shah made crucial contributions to her success.

Gujarat State Football Association is working consistently and tirelessly for development of girl’s football in the state, and for that purpose, it organizes Inter District Football Tournaments as well as State Women’s Inter Club League Tournaments for female players of different age groups. For 2023-24 season, Khelo India Girl’s Football League for Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 age group will be organized. All these tournaments will be organized with support of All India Football Federation and the Sports Authority of India along with the Sports Authority of Gujarat.