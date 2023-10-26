Jio to deliver AI-enhanced in-home services on both JioFiber & JioAirFiber

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Network X, Paris, Oct 26: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, India’s largest telecom network, today announced a partnership with network services and consumer experience pioneer Plume® to provide market-leading smart home and small business services to its subscribers across India. This partnership will deliver state-of-the-art services, through Plume’s highly scalable cloud platform, to approximately 200 million premises in India.

Jio specializes in meeting the digital needs of customers based in India, providing fixed-line and wireless services delivered through the cloud, with all the infrastructure hosted in the country. For this purpose, Jio has built world-class JioFiber and JioAirFiber networks, designed to deliver reliable and high-speed internet and entertainment services to every home of the country.

With this new partnership, Jio will deploy HomePass® and WorkPass® consumer services enabled by Plume’s AI-powered and cloud-based platform, including whole-home adaptive WiFi, connected device and application performance optimization, cyberthreat protection for connected devices, advanced parental controls, WiFi motion sensing, and more. Access to Plume’s Haystack® Support and Operations Suite will enable Jio’s customer support and operations teams to identify, analyze, and act faster on performance-related issues, find and isolate the location of network faults, and monitor the overall customer experience.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio of connected home services, it is critical for Jio to provide our customers the most advanced and secure in-home digital services, delivering the best end-to-end customer experience,” said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio. “With scalable and leading-edge platforms from partners like Plume, Jio will to continue to strengthen and enhance our connected home service offers and experience.”

“The partnership with Jio marks a significant global expansion of Plume’s services with a major telecoms force in Asia. Our ability to offer a tailored and highly scalable cloud-based solution to meet the needs of the Indian market will enable Jio to rapidly expand its services offering,” said Adrian Fitzgerald, Chief Revenue Officer, Plume. “We are thrilled to help Jio deliver unique and highly personalized in-home digital experiences to its customers across India and support the company in the next chapter of its growth journey.”