Waaree Energies Ltd. Partners with NTPC Ltd. to Supply 135 MW Solar PV Modules

Ahmedabad, Nov 8: Waaree Energies Ltd., a leading player in the renewable energy and technology sector, today announced that it is engaged by NTPC Ltd. to supply over 135 MW of solar PV modules.

NTPC Ltd., a public sector undertaking owned by the Government of India, is the country’s largest power utility company, with an installed capacity of 73,824 MW. The modules supplied by Waaree Energies Ltd. will be utilized by NTPC Ltd. for a solar power project in Anta, in the Baran district of Rajasthan. The order is expected to be completed within a span of 4 months.

Commenting on the agreement, Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Group, said, “It is truly an honour to work with NTPC Ltd., the largest power generating company in India. At Waaree, we take pride in our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of quality and reliability in our products. We are dedicated to driving the clean energy transition in India, and across the globe. Such projects provide us with a splendid opportunity to further that objective, through the provision of our state-of-the-art solar PV modules.”

With a capacity of 12 GW, Waaree Energies Ltd. is India’s largest solar module manufacturer, as well as an independent power producer. The company has a presence over multiple locations in India and worldwide.