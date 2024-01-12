Friday, January 12, 2024
Latest:
Bilkul Online
FeaturedInfotainmentLifestyle

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional as his sister Amrin Shaikh enters the house

BILKUL ONLINE

Mumbai, Jan 12 : In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Munawar Faruqui’s sister, Amrin Shaikh, will be entering the house.

As the contestants are frozen in the freeze-and-release game, emotions run high when she reunites with her brother. Tears flow freely as they share a heartfelt hug, and the sight leaves everyone in the house heavy-hearted.

Amrin notices Munawar’s weight loss and offers words of encouragement, declaring him the pillar of strength for the entire family. Upon being released, a weeping Abhishek Kumar rushes to Amrin, and asks her to energise her brother for the rest of the two weeks.

Bidding Munawar to not shed more tears, she advises him against sharing private details with fellow housemates, some of whom are judging him for being a divorcee.

Post Views: 170

You May Also Like

7 Healthy Snacks For Your Next Road Trip

BILKUL ONLINE

Police jobs: Gujarat adopts unified recruitment approach

BILKUL ONLINE

Arts education is key to creative economy

BILKUL ONLINE