ABP Majha’s ‘Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision 2024’ stimulates political discourse

Ahmedabad, March 5: ABP Majha’s “Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision 2024” event, held on March 4, 2024, at Taj The Trees, Vikhroli, Mumbai, has sparked significant political dialogue in Maharashtra. With the Lok Sabha 2024 elections approaching, the event provided a platform for leaders from various political parties to present their visions for the state’s future. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, President of Mumbai BJP, Supriya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM, were among the prominent leaders who shared their plans at the event.

Praful Patel, Working President of the NCP, Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena UBT, and Nana Patole, President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, also attended the event, highlighting its importance in the political landscape of Maharashtra. The event’s theme, centered around the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, allowed leaders to discuss key issues and propose strategies for the state’s development.

The event, presented by Badhekar Group, Kapila Pure Steel, and MSRDC, and powered by IIL Shinva, aimed to foster political dialogue and understanding among Maharashtra's citizens. By bringing together leaders from both ruling and opposition parties, the event facilitated discussions on political developments, government matters, and public issues, empowering citizens to make informed choices in the upcoming elections.

ABP Majha's "Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision" serves as a crucial platform for political engagement in Maharashtra.

The event highlighted the role of media in shaping political discourse and citizen engagement. As Maharashtra prepares for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, platforms like "Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision" play a vital role in shaping the state's future through informed decision-making and democratic participation.